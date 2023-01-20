Transfer News: Done deal; Bellerin rejects Everton move; Liverpool keen on Mason Mount

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Bellerin rejects Everton move

Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin has rejected a return to the Premier League with Everton, Spanish outlet SPORT have revealed. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his future after June 30 remains unclear. However, it is thought that Bellerin is keen on running out his contract before continuing his career in Spain’s top flight, ruling out a return to England.

Liverpool keen on Mason Mount

Liverpool are looking at boosting their midfield role as they are interested in signing Chelsea’s midfielder, Mason Mount who has 18 months left on his current deal. The Reds will go all out for him in the summer.

