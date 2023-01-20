SPORT

Transfer News: Done deal; Bellerin rejects Everton move; Liverpool keen on Mason Mount

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Bellerin rejects Everton move

Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin has rejected a return to the Premier League with Everton, Spanish outlet SPORT have revealed. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his future after June 30 remains unclear. However, it is thought that Bellerin is keen on running out his contract before continuing his career in Spain’s top flight, ruling out a return to England.

Liverpool keen on Mason Mount

Liverpool are looking at boosting their midfield role as they are interested in signing Chelsea’s midfielder, Mason Mount who has 18 months left on his current deal. The Reds will go all out for him in the summer.

ASport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

5 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

14 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

21 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button