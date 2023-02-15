Transfer News: Done deal; Bayern plot sensational Rashford bid; Arteta wants Zubimendi in the summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Austin extend Sebastián Driussi contract

Austin FC have signed talisman Sebastián Driussi to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The Argentine midfielder enters his third Verde & Black season with 30 goals and 12 assists across 54 total MLS appearances.

Bayern plot sensational Rashford bid

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on in-form Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window. The German giants are in the hunt for a goalscorer as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the summer. According to Sport Bild, Bayern have been keeping an eye on Rashford on the back of his impressive World Cup campaign with England in Qatar, where he scored three goals in five appearances.

SOURCE: Sport Bild

Arteta wants Zubimendi in the summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly told the club that they should sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The Gunners are in need of offensive reinforcements beyond solely Jorginho, who joined in January, having momentarily lost out on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 24-year-old has impressed for La Liga dark horses Sociedad this campaign, and has a release clause of €60 million (£52.6m) which Arsenal may need to trigger.

SOURCE: Sport

