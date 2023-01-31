Transfer News: Done deal; Arsenal weigh up £75m bid for Caicedo; Tottenham sign Soonsup-Bell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Sevilla sign Bryan Gil

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has rejoined his former club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. Spurs signed Gil from the La Liga side in 2021 and he has made 31 Tottenham appearances, including 11 this season. But the majority of his game time has come as a substitute with the 21-year-old making just two Premier League starts over 18 months in north London. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia and joins a Sevilla side sitting 13th in the table.

Arsenal Weigh Up £75m Caicedo Bid

Arsenal remain in the market to strengthen in the closing hours of the window with midfield the primary focus after seeing two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo. The feeling is Brighton would have to change their stance for Arsenal to even consider going back in for the player. According to The Times. Arsenal are weighing up increasing their offer for Caicedo to about £75m.

Tottenham sign Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from cross-city rivals Chelsea. He is set to join the north London club’s youth setup after signing a contract until the summer of 2025.

