Transfer news: Done deal, Arsenal to sign Serie A starlet, Chelsea see Caicedo bid rejected

Done deal: Danny Ings completes West Ham move

West Ham United have completed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old has signed a deal until 2025, in a move believed to be worth £15million.

“I’m really excited to join West Ham United,” said Ings, who will wear the No18 shirt.

“It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham. We’ve got some massive games ahead of us – and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Arsenal to sign Serie A starlet

Arsenal are closing in on the signing Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior for a reported €25million (£21.9m).

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli were all linked to the Polish centre-back, 21, while Borussia Dortmund are reported to have seen a bid rejected.

Kiwior is set to flew to London this weekend and sign a five-year contract.

Chelsea see Caicedo bid rejected

Chelsea’s £55m bid for Moises Caicedo has been rejected.

The Athletic report on Brighton insisting their star midfielder is not for sale after receiving the formal approach.

A much bigger fee is said to be required to tempt the Seagulls into negotiating with Chelsea.

