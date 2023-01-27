Transfer news: Done deal, Arsenal submit £60m bid for Caicedo, Man Utd ‘shadowing’ Chiesa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Bajcetic signs new Liverpool contract

Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool five days after making his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old has signed a new deal until 2027 having broken into the side this season, with Saturday’s start against Chelsea at Anfield his 10th appearance in all competitions.

Bajcetic also scored his first senior goal in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and impressed in last week’s FA Cup third round replay away at Wolves.

Arsenal submit £60m bid for Caicedo

Arsenal have submitted an official bid for Moises Caicedo worth £60m guaranteed fee.

Official proposal has been made as Arsenal want Caicedo as new midfielder after Trossard and Kiwior deals. Chelsea had £55m bid rejected few weeks ago as Caicedo has always been high on club’s list for January. Brighton position will be crucial as they hope to keep the player at least until the end of the season.

Man Utd ‘shadowing’ Chiesa

Manchester United are one of the club’s ‘shadowing’ Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to a new report from English outlet GOAL.

Chiesa is also interesting the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea and has been a consistent performer for Juventus, who are in the midst of a scandal relating to their past financial dealings. As a result, Juve are reportedly willing to cash in on some of their prized assets – and Chiesa, who starred for Italy in their Euro 2020 triumph, would have attract plenty of suitors.

It remains to be seen if Juventus would sanction an exit for Chiesa this month, meaning a summer move could instead be on the cards for the winger.

