Transfer news: Done deal, Arsenal sent Zubimendi warning, Ex-Barca Star Offered To PSG

Done deal: Bajcetic signs new Liverpool contract

Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool five days after making his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old has signed a new deal until 2027 having broken into the side this season, with Saturday’s start against Chelsea at Anfield his 10th appearance in all competitions.

Bajcetic also scored his first senior goal in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and impressed in last week’s FA Cup third round replay away at Wolves.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal sent Zubimendi warning

Arsenal have reportedly been told they will have to pay the full release clause for Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners are in the market for a midfielder but according to the Times, Real Sociedad have now made it clear they will have to fork out £52.6m to sign him.

Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder as they search for a successor to Sergio Busquets.

Source: Evening standard

Ex-Barca Star Offered To PSG

Forgotten Brazilian winger and former Barcelona star Malcom has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto. He spent one season at the Camp Nou after signing in 2018, leaving for Zenit a year later and remaining in Russia ever since.

Source: Football London

