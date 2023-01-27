Transfer News: Done deal; Arsenal reject £7million bid for Lokonga; Valencia keen on Saul Niguez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Al-Wakrah sign Ayoub Assal

Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season. The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal’s contract.

Arsenal reject £7million bid for Lokonga

Arsenal have rejected a £7million offer from Monaco for Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Foot Mercato. The Belgian has struggled for game time this season but remains the acting deputy for both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in north London. Should either player get injured, there could be opportunities for the former Anderlecht starlet between now and the end of the season. Lokonga cost Arsenal £17million in the summer of 2021 so it’s understandable they don’t want to take a hit on him.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

Valencia keen on Saul

Valencia are keen to secure the services of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes, report Nacho Sanchis and Matteo Moretto from Relevo. Diego Simeone is not counting upon the Spaniard as a regular starter at the Estadio Metropolitano and he has been struggling for minutes under the Argentine coach’s leadership all season. Valencia have entered the race to sign the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid and they are looking to secure a loan deal until the summer of 2024.

SOURCE: Relevo

