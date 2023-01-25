SPORT

Transfer news: Done deal, Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana, Tottenham continues to push for Porro

Done deal: Doncaster Rovers sign forward from Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers have signed Scunthorpe forward Caolan Lavery.

The Canada-born Lavery, 30, has signed an 18-month contract. He can play as a centre-forward or on the wing and has scored nine goals in 19 games for Scunthorpe this season.

Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana

Arsenal have made contact to sign Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana from Everton. The Toffees want £50M for the player, who was reportedly absent from training today.

Tottenham continues to push for Porro

Crucial meeting will take place in the next hours for Pedro Porro to Tottenham, as revealed yesterday – talks are advanced but new round of negotiations will be key to get the deal done

Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Clubs will discuss also payment terms/installments.

Newcastle ‘confident’ of signing Gordon

Newcastle are now confident of signing Anthony Gordon and a deal could be done very soon, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Chelsea had shown an interest again but there has been no new bid as yet.

