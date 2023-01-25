Transfer news: Done deal, Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana, Tottenham continues to push for Porro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Doncaster Rovers sign forward from Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers have signed Scunthorpe forward Caolan Lavery.

The Canada-born Lavery, 30, has signed an 18-month contract. He can play as a centre-forward or on the wing and has scored nine goals in 19 games for Scunthorpe this season.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana

Arsenal have made contact to sign Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana from Everton. The Toffees want £50M for the player, who was reportedly absent from training today.

Source: 90min

Tottenham continues to push for Porro

Crucial meeting will take place in the next hours for Pedro Porro to Tottenham, as revealed yesterday – talks are advanced but new round of negotiations will be key to get the deal done

Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Clubs will discuss also payment terms/installments.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle ‘confident’ of signing Gordon

Newcastle are now confident of signing Anthony Gordon and a deal could be done very soon, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Chelsea had shown an interest again but there has been no new bid as yet.

Source: Evening Standard

Sportyvibes (

)