This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Celtics completes Hyeon-Gyu signing

Official, completed. Celtic have signed striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh from Suwon Bluewings, fee close to £2.5m.The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, club confirms.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of South Korean international Hyeongyu Oh, subject to international clearance.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal linked with Chiesa

Add another name to Arsenal’s rumoured transfer targets!

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is the latest player to be linked with the Premier League leaders.

CalcioMercato claim the Italian is Mikel Arteta’s number one target.

Source: Football London

Chelsea could sell Havertz for £53m

Chelsea must raise money through outgoing transfers to balance their rapid spending, and there is talk that the Blues could sell Kai Havertz for £53 million ($65.4m) this summer, reports Sky Germany. While Bayern Munich are said to be uninterested, other clubs are ready to enter the race for the 23- year-old. But Havertz is reportedly happy with Graham Potter’s management style at Stamford Bridge and may resist a sale.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Sportyvibes (

)