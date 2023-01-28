Transfer News: Done Deal, Arsenal Has Make Bamba’s Transfer Decision, Urartu Has Signed Sanogo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Has Make Bamba’s Transfer Decision

﻿

Arsenal has opted not to pursue Ibrahima Bamba this month. The Italian midfielder would be more appealing to the Gunners as a summer transfer target.

Due to Mohamed Elneny’s injury, Mikel Arteta is considering several targets.

The £60 million offer from the Premier League’s top team for Moises Caicedo of Brighton was turned down. Arsenal will probably come back with a higher offer.

Bamba, though, is only one of many players this week who have been mentioned in connection with a transfer to the Emirates. His agent moved to refute reports that his client was going to Arsenal.

Urartu Has Signed Sanogo

Yaya Sanogo, a French striker who left Huddersfield Town at the end of June 2021, has agreed to a short-term contract with Urartu of Armenia. After 20 games this season, Urartu is leading the Armenian Premier League and has previously won the championship.

We are excited to announce a new addition to the Urartu football team. Yaya Sanogo, a French forward, and the team agreed to the terms of a deal.

Isthisreal1 (

)