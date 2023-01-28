Transfer News: Done Deal, Arsenal Has Make Bamba’s Transfer Decision, Urartu Has Signed Sanogo
Arsenal Has Make Bamba’s Transfer Decision
Arsenal has opted not to pursue Ibrahima Bamba this month. The Italian midfielder would be more appealing to the Gunners as a summer transfer target.
Due to Mohamed Elneny’s injury, Mikel Arteta is considering several targets.
The £60 million offer from the Premier League’s top team for Moises Caicedo of Brighton was turned down. Arsenal will probably come back with a higher offer.
Bamba, though, is only one of many players this week who have been mentioned in connection with a transfer to the Emirates. His agent moved to refute reports that his client was going to Arsenal.
Urartu Has Signed Sanogo
Yaya Sanogo, a French striker who left Huddersfield Town at the end of June 2021, has agreed to a short-term contract with Urartu of Armenia. After 20 games this season, Urartu is leading the Armenian Premier League and has previously won the championship.
We are excited to announce a new addition to the Urartu football team. Yaya Sanogo, a French forward, and the team agreed to the terms of a deal.
