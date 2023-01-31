Transfer News: Done deal; Arsenal agree Cedric Soares loan with Fulham; Stoke want Axel Tuanzebe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Salford City sign Louie Barry

Aston Villa have loaned winger Louie Barry to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old, who was part of Barcelona’s academy, scored on his one senior outing for the Premier League club, against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Barry has previously spent time on loan at Ipswich, Swindon and most recently MK Dons earlier this season, where he scored once in 32 Done deal: Salford City sign Louie Barry.

Arsenal agree Cedric Soares loan with Fulham

A deal is in place for Arsenal to send right-back Cedric Soares to Fulham on loan, says Sky Sports. To make the move work with Premier League rules, Fulham will make Shane Duffy’s loan from Brighton into a permanent deal.

Stoke want Axel Tuanzebe

Stoke are reportedly working on a deal for Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe as a replacement for Leicester bound Harry Souttar. The Australian is set to join Leicester in a £15million and the Telegraph reports that the Potters see him as the perfect replacement. The Englishman has been completely out of the first team picture under Erik ten Hag, seeing no match action all season.

