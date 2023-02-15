Transfer News: Done deal; Ansu Fati has offers from Arsenal and Tottenham;Man United keen on Abraham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Leeds commit to interim manager Skubala

Leeds United have confirmed that they will continue with interim boss Michael Skubala for the club’s upcoming fixtures, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch eight days ago. Assistant coaches Paco Gallardo and Chris Aramas will also remain in charge, as well as the existing backroom team. The move comes after the Whites struggled to land a host of potential replacements, including Carlos Corberan and Andoni Iraola.

Ansu Fati has offers from Arsenal and Tottenham

Ansu Fati has got offers from Arsenal and Tottenham, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo. The forward has lost his place in the starting XI under Xavi and it remains to be seen whether he decides to seek a new challenge in the summer. However, he has a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2027.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Man United keen on Abraham

Manchester United are interested in bringing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League. England international Abraham, 25, is currently thriving with Italian giants Roma having netted 34 goals in 82 appearances since joining the Serie A side in August 2021 for £34million.

