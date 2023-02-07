Transfer News: DONE DEAL, Ancelotti Could Go To AS Roma, Blues Want Toney As Aubameyang Replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ancelotti could go to AS Roma

According to CalcioMercato , Real Madrid manager could take over from Jose Mourinho at AS Roma next season if he decides to part ways with Madrid.

Real Madrid’s performances haven’t reached the highs of last season this time around, and president Florentino Pérez could decide to let go of Ancelotti at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea identify Ivan Toney as Aubameyang replacement

The Blues are likely not to be done in terms of heavy spending, and are chomping at the bit to splash the cash further when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

Chelsea would explore the market for a striker next, that much is absolutely certain, with Graham Potter reportedly a fan of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, according to journalist Simon Philipps ( Si & Talk Chelsea).

Phillips recently said to GiveMeSport: “Ivan Toney is a player that Chelsea really like, and that’s from the new regime and the new recruitment team. He’s a name that they put forward.

“But obviously the situation with his gambling issues and what’s going to happen there, what kind of ban he’s going to get, Chelsea have to wait and see what happens. But Toney is a strong candidate for a striker in the summer.”

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho announces his son is set to join the La Masia academy

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that his 17-year-old son, Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, is set to join the club shortly.

Mendes had been a part of the Cruzeiro youth ranks since the age of 14, but his deal with the Brazilian club was recently terminated, after which he headed to the Catalan club to kickstart a trial in January, with president Joan Laporta himself keeping a close eye on his progress.

The highly-rated prodigy will now join the iconic La Masia academy, which has nurtured some world-famous talents like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Gavi and current manager Xavi.

Liverpool to face competition from Newcastle for Jude Bellingham

In addition to Real Madrid, Liverpool will have to compete with Premier League colleagues Newcastle United for the signature of Jude Bellingham this summer, reports El Nacional.

Newcastle United could qualify for the Champions League next season and are looking to revamp their squad, with Bellingham seen as an ideal addition. Liverpool have followed the 19-year-old Englishman for a long time but could risk missing out on him due to their poor run of form, as per the report.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Coombs pens Man City extension

Laura Coombs has signed a two-year contract extension with Man City.

Speaking after signing her new deal, she told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to get this new deal sorted. I feel really settled and valued at Manchester City. We’ve got a great group here that’s so ambitious and so driven, and I’m very happy to continue to be a part of that.

