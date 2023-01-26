Transfer News: Done deal; Amadou Onana rejects Chelsea move; AC Milan keen on Joao Cancelo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Burnley sign Lyle Foster

Burnley have signed South Africa forward Lyle Foster from Belgian side KVC Westerlo on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old moves to England after playing in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, France with Monaco, Portugal with VitoriaGuimaraes and Belgium with Cercle Brugge and Westerlo.

Onana rejects Chelsea move

Chelsea have been rejected by Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has allegedly decided he wants to remain at Goodison Park until the end of the season, according to multiple reports in both Belgium and France. The surprise developments could prove to be music to the ears of transfer competitors Arsenal with the Gunners also keen admirers of the Belgian maestro as they target cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

AC Milan keeping an eye on Cancelo

AC Milan are one of the clubs interested in signing Joao Cancelo, according to The Sun. The full-back has struggled for minutes since returning from World Cup and is reportedly unhappy with his situation at Manchester City. Real Madrid have also been linked with the defender as the La Liga giants continue to look for an alternative to Daniel Carvajal.

SOURCE: The Sun

