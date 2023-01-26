Transfer News: Done deal; AC Milan out of race for Zaniolo; Man United keen on Amadou Haidara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Burnley sign Lyle Foster

Burnley have signed South Africa forward Lyle Foster from Belgian side KVC Westerlo on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old moves to England after playing in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, France with Monaco, Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and Belgium with Cercle Brugge and Westerlo.

Milan out of race for Zaniolo

Milan will not make a further offer for forward Nicolo Zaniolo as they are unable to meet Roma’s asking price or match the offer of AFC Bournemouth. That comes from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports that Bournemouth now remain in with a shot at signing the 23-year-old. The Cherries will try to convince Zaniolo over the next 48 hours.

SOURCE: Gianluca Di Marzio

Man United keen on Amadou Haidara

Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara. According to The Independent, Brighton have had a bid rejected by Leipzig for Haidara. The Seagulls are said to be keen on Haidara in case Moises Caicedo leaves this January. Caicedo has attracted interest from Chelsea. Leipzig are reluctant Haidara to sell as they would not be able to find a replacement in such a short span of time.

SOURCE: The Independent

ASport (

)