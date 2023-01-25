Transfer news: Done deal, £100M price tag placed on Chelsea’s target, Savage set to leave Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Celtics completes Hyeon-Gyu signing

Official, completed. Celtic have signed striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh from Suwon Bluewings, fee close to £2.5m.The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, club confirms.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of South Korean international Hyeongyu Oh, subject to international clearance.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

£100M price tag placed on Chelsea’s target

According to The Times, A fee of about £100M has been placed on Chelsea’s transfer target, Moises Caicedo. Chelsea’s £55M bid was rejected almost immediately as Brighton wants to keep the player as long as possible. With the recent loss of some of their key players, the club is not ready to let Caicedo leave except for a mouth-watering deal.

Source: Football London

Savage set to leave Man United

Charlie Savage looks set to leave Manchester United to join Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season, reports Simon Stone. He claims the 19-year-old chose the club amongst ‘a number of offers’ and feels it’s a move that comes at the right time for his career.

Source: 90min

