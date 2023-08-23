Transfer News: Doku undergoing Man City medical tests, Man Utd full back, Williams wanted by Ipswich

Doku undergoing Man City medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Doku is undergoing Man City medical tests in order to finalize his move to the EPL side from Rennes The deal will worth a fee of around €60m and the player will sign a long term contract. Documents are ready and being exchanged between both clubs in order to finalize the move. The Belgian winger will soon be declared a Man City player, just a matter of time.

Man Utd full back, Williams wanted by Ipswich.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United full back, Williams is wanted by Ipswich. Both clubs are advancing in discussion for a loan deal to include buy option clause. The player is expected to leave Man Utd before the end of the transfer window.

Burnley completes the signing of Aaron Ramsey.

Burnley have completed the permanent signing of Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The young attacking midfielder penned down a five year deal with Burnley.

