Transfer News: Doku to undergo Man City medicals today, Chelsea announces the loan departure of Hall

Doku to undergo Man City medicals today.

Sky Sports revealed that Doku will undergo his Man City medicals today from French Club, Rennes. The Belgian winger will replace Riyad Mahrez who left the club to Saudi Side, Al Ahli. West Ham United were also interested in the talented player but he chosed Man City.

Chelsea announces the loan departure of Hall.

Chelsea have announced the loan departure of Hall to Newcastle United for €28m with a mandatory buy option clause in June 2024. Add-ons of €7m has also been included in the clause depending on his performances. Chelsea added a sells on clause to the deal.

Union Berlin pushing to sign Bonucci.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that German Club, Union Berlin are pushing to sign the experienced Center back, Bonucci from Juventus. The Italian defender will surely leave Juventus as he is no longer in their plans. Negotiations are advancing and it is up to the player to get the deal sealed.

