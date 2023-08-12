Transfer News: Dembele Signs For PSG

According Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain has completed the signing of Dembele from Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembélé signing a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028 has sent shockwaves through the football world. After a long and tumultuous journey, the young French forward has finally secured his future with one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said he hopes the club can find a solution to their ongoing dispute with Kylian Mbappé and that winger Ousmane Dembélé’. Relations between Mbappé and PSG have been tense since the French forward said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This signing represents a significant statement of intent from PSG, showcasing their determination to build a formidable team capable of dominating both domestically and on the continental stage.

By securing Dembélé’s services for the long term, PSG is not only investing in a talented player but also ensuring stability and continuity for years to come.

Source:

Daxmansport (

)