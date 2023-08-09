Transfer News: Dembele in Paris to finalize his move to PSG, Barcelona complete the signing of Noah Darvich

Dembele in Paris to finalize his move to PSG.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ousmane Dembele is in Paris in order to his move to PSG. The player has left Barcelona after PSG paid his buy back clause. The French winger will soon become a PSG player, it is just a matter of time.

Barcelona completes the signing of Noah.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona have completed the signing of Noah Darvich from Freiburg for a fee of €5m. The 2006 born talent signed la 3 year deal with the Spanish Club until June 2026. Barcelona have set a release clause of €1B for the talented German midfielder.

Casadei wanted by both Leicester & Genoa.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Casadei is wanted by both Championship side, Leicester City and Italian Club Genoa. The young midfielder will surely leave on loan as he was not given a squad number. The Italian has different proposals and will have to decide the best option for his loan move.

Sportsmannie (

)