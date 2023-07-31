Transfer News: Dembele agrees PSG move; Napoli want €200m for Osimhen

Dembele agrees PSG move

Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join Paris Saint Germain this summer. The Ligue 1 champions agreed a five-year deal with the player and are now trying the best way to close the deal having sent a formal letter to inform Barcelona

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Napoli want €200m for Osimhen

Napoli President, Aurelio de Laurentiis would only consider a bid in excess of €200m for Victor Osimhen, amid interest from Al Hilal. The €300m offer for Kylian Mbappe has upper the prices. However, the Nigerian prefers to stay in Europe and he is expected to extend his contract with the Serie A champions.

Source: @JacobsBen

Salisu to complete Medical tests today

Mohammed Salisu will complete medical tests as new AS Monaco player today. Salisu will join the Ligue 1 side on €15m deal from Southampton and right after, Axel Disasi will be allowed to complete medical with Chelsea and will join the Blues on €45m deal from AS Monaco.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

BSfutbol (

)