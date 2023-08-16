Transfer News: Deivid signs contract with Chelsea, Newcastle in talks over Tierney loan deal

Deivid signs contract with Chelsea

Deivid Washington has signed contract and completed medical as new Chelsea player, according to Fabrizio Romano. Official statement will soon be announced as deal finally signed with Santos for 2005 striker to join on €16m plus €4m deal.

Newcastle in talks over Tierney loan deal

Newcastle United are in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Kieran Tierney as they hatch their loan workaround, according to the Sky Sports.

On Tuesday, Arsenal completed the signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on an initial £3m loan deal with a £27m option to buy next summer. The £27m option could become an obligation depending if certain conditions are met, primarily appearances.

Man City set to accelerate move for attacking reinforcements’

Manchester City are set to accelerate their move for attacking reinforcements in the transfer market after their star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for up to four months with a hamstring injury, reports The Times.

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday De Bruyne faces a “few months out” with a hamstring injury, with Manchester City now having to decide whether he will undergo surgery.

“It’s a serious injury,” the City boss said in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup game against Sevilla.

“We have to decide surgery or not surgery but a few months out.”

The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss “three or four months”, Guardiola added.

Manchester City are still pushing to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Billy Sharp joins LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy have signed Billy Sharp for the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024. Sharp, 37, joins LA having recorded 266 goals and 75 assists in just over 690 appearances across 19 seasons played in the English football league system.

In 377 appearances (254 starts) across all competitions with Sheffield United FC, Sharp recorded 129 goals and added 44 assists in 12 seasons, playing a key role in the club winning League One during the 2016-17 campaign and helping the Blades earn Premier League promotion in 2018-19.

chelseaupdatez (

)