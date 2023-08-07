Transfer News: Deadlock over Lukaku-Vlahovic swap, Liverpool’s third bid for Lavia rejected

Deadlock over Lukaku-Vlahovic swap

There is still no resolution on a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sky Sports. Chelsea and Juventus are still discussing the amount Chelsea would have to pay on top of Lukaku heading back to Italy in exchange for Vlahovic.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.

Liverpool’s third bid for La rejected

Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s third bid for midfielder Romeo La, according to Sky Sports. The bid understood to be in the region of £45m. Talks between Liverpool and Southampton are ongoing, with the Saints thought to be standing firm on their £50m valuation.

Wolves keen to speak to O’Neil if Lopetegui leaves

Wolves would be keen to speak to Gary O’Neil with regard to replacing Julen Lopetegui should the Spaniard decide to walk away from Molineux. Lopetegui has criticised the clubs lack of spending during this summer’s window and has cut a frustrated figure over the last few weeks as he looks to build on their 13th-place finish last season.

Lopetegui has also seen a number of the clubs best players leave during this summer, with Wolves have been under huge pressure this to reduce the wage bill and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Gary O’Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in June but has been linked with a host of jobs over the summer. The 40-year-old kept the Cherries in the Premier League against all the odds, racking up 39 points and finishing 15th, but despite that achievement he was shown the door at the Vitality Stadium. The Wolves hierarchy believe O’Neil could do a similar job with limited funds at Molineux and provide a much-needed morale boost for the Midlands side.

Talks continue with Lopetegui at Wolves, he could still take charge of their first game of the new Premier League season against Manchester United, but the club are thinking about the future and don’t want to get caught out.

