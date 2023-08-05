Transfer News: David to replace Kane at Spurs; Chelsea submit verbal offer for Olise

David to replace Kane at Spurs

Lille star, Jonathan David remains a top target to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur if everything goes as planned and the English forward joins Bayern Munich this summer. The Ligue 1 side want €50/60m to evaluate proposals for the striker.

Source: @rudygaletti

Chelsea submit verbal offer for Olise

Chelsea have submitted a verbal offer worth around €30m for Crystal Palace star, Olise and are waiting to hear more about his injury before making an offer.

Source: @FabriceHawkins

West Ham agree terms with Alvarez

West Ham United have reached an agreement on personal terms with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. The Hammers will discuss the deal with Ajax as negotiations is expected follow over the weekend.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Gray want Fulham move

Demarai Gray only wants Fulham move and club are in talks to reach an agreement. Gray agreed personal terms days ago with Fulham and his contract with the Toffees expires in June 2024.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Balogun keen on Inter move

Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun is keen on move to Inter Milan but the Gunners will have to drop price. The Serie A side are hoping for a total package of under €40m and Arsenal want €50-55m.

Source: @jacobsBen

Kane to Bayern Munich

A new offer of more than €100m with add-ons has been tabled for Spurs ace, Harry Kane. There is no real deadline, but Bayern Munich expect an answer from Levy this weekend.

Source: @Plettigoal

Man United yet to reach final agreement with Amrabat

Talks with Erik Ten Hag have taken place, but Sofyan Amrabat is yet to reach final agreement with Manchester United. Amrabat‘s management also monitoring Bayern‘s situation as they know that Tuchel is looking for a holding 6.

Source: @FabriceHawkins

