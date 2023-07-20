Transfer News: Danjuma close to joining Everton, Aubameyang doing medicals ahead of Marseille move

Danjuma close to joining Everton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Danjuma is close to joining Everton from Villarreal after his loan spell in Tottenham Hotspur last season. Everton bid have been accepted and the striker will soon play for the Toffees. The move will be on loan and the player believes that Everton is the best club for his career.

Aubameyang doing medicals ahead of Marseille move.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Aubameyang is carrying out his medicals ahead of his move to Marseille. The striker joins on a free transfer from Chelsea and will pen down a 3 year deal with the French Club until 2026. Aubameyang was keen on joining the French Club despite bid from Saudi Arabia.

Divock Origi dropped from travelling squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano Divock Origi is has been dropped from the travelling squad for their pre-season tour that is upcoming. The striker has been put on the market and will likely leave the club this summer.

