Transfer News: Daniel Podence joins Olympiacos, Man Utd defender, Eric Bailly set to join Beskitas.

Daniel Podence joins Olympiacos.

Olympiacos revealed on their Facebook page that Portuguese forward, Daniel Podence has joined them from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The forward will be registered for the Europa League games after contract was signed. The deal will be on a season long loan. Daniel Podence rejoins his old club after some years away in EPL.

Man Utd defender, Eric Bailly set to join Beskitas.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is set to join Turkish Club, Beskitas on a permanent deal. The Ivorian defender will join on a permanent deal but on a short term contract until June 2024. Bailly is set for a new experience in Turkey after years in EPL.

Davison Sanchez joins Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Davison Sanchez have joined Turkish Club, Galatasaray on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur. The defender signed a four year contract keeping him at the club until June 2027. Tottenham Hotspur will receive a fee of €9.6m which will be paid in five years.

Sportsmannie (

)