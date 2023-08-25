Transfer News: Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard; Norton-Cuffy joins Millwall

Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard

Crystal Palace are ready to roll the dice and sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard on a one-year deal. Football Transfers claim Palace are plotting a shock move for the injury-prone Belgian, who has been a free agent since the end of June after his contract with Real Madrid ended. There have been suggestions Hazard could retire at the age of 32 given his persistent injury issues, but Palace chairman Steve Parish believes a pay-as-you-play deal is worth the risk.

SOURCE: Football Transfer

Brooke Norton-Cuffy: Arsenal full-back joins Millwall on loan

Championship club Millwall have signed Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League side, had loan spells with Rotherham United and Coventry City last season. He becomes the Lions’ sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

SOURCE: BBC

Southampton in Holgate move

Southampton are certainly keeping us on our toes today; not only are the Saints closing in on a loan deal for Ryan Fraser, The Athletic claim they are also on the cusp of striking a similar agreement for Mason Holgate. The Everton defender is scheduled to travel down to the south coast for a medical today after agreeing to spend the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Russell Martin’s side.

SOURCE: The Athletic

SportClub (

)