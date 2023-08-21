SPORT

Transfer News: Crystal Palace Keen On Henderson, Liverpool Considering Kalvin Phillips

Crystal Palace Keen On Henderson

Crystal Palace have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is still expected to leave this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool Considering Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool are mulling over a shock move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips. (Source: Jim White / alex_crook)

Everton Set To Sign Che Adams

Everton are set to sign Che Adams from Southampton for £15m.

The striker has one-year left on his contract. (Source: Telegraph)

Greenwood Will Leave Man Utd

Manchester United have announced that Mason Greenwood will leave the club and will not reintegrate him into the squad after he was deemed not guilty of all charges against him. (Source: Manchester United)

OFFICIAL: Southampton have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham on loan until the end of the season. (Source: Southampton FC)

OFFICIAL: Bayer Leverkusen have signed right-back Josip Stanisic from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan. (Source: Bayer Leverkusen)

