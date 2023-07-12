Transfer News: Conor Hazard Completes Move To Plymouth Argyle, Erik ten Hag wants To Sign Rudiger

Hazard completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old, who has won four international caps, has agreed a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship club. He made seven appearances for Celtic and had loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Barca agree deal to sign striker Roque

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign striker Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense.

The 18-year-old will join Barcelona officially next summer on a deal until the end of the 2030/31 season.

Barcelona have also included a €500m buyout clause in his contract.

Wood’s Forest future uncertain

Chris Wood’s future at Nottingham Forest is uncertain and will have to impress in pre-season to secure a starting spot, according to The Athletic.

The New Zealand international has scored just once in a Forest shirt since arriving from Newcastle in January.

Dunk signs new Brighton deal

Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract at Brighton until 2026.

The centre-back has been a stalwart at the back for the Seagulls in the last decade, having clocked over 400 appearances.

Roberto De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain! I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.”

Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham for Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal have bid £25.5m for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, sources in Saudi Arabia have told Sky Sports .

Sources close to the player have told us Mitrovic wants to leave the Premier League side to join the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbia international scored 14 league goals last season to help Fulham finish in the top half of the table.

Mitrovic’s goals also played a key role in helping the west London club to return to the top flight from the Championship on two occasions.

He joined Fulham, initially on loan in February 2018, before signing permanently for around £25m later that year.

Man City won’t let Alvarez join Bayern

Manchester City have no interest in selling Julian Alvarez, according to 90min.

The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move away amid interest from Bayern Munich, but the English and European champions are happy with his progress and do not want to lose him any time soon.

