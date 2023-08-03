Transfer news: City and Leipzig agrees £77.6m deal for Gvardiol; Reds rivals Man City for Gvardiol

Manchester City and Leipzig agrees £77.6m deal for Josko Gvardiol

﻿Man City and RB Leipzig have agreed on a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m) for center-back Josko Gvardiol; the 21-year-old Croatia international was a target for both Chelsea and Tottenham last year.

The deal would not be a record deal for a defender with Harry Maguire costing Manchester United £80m in 2019.

Reds rivals Man City for Gvardiol

Liverpool have stepped up negotiations for Southampton midfielder Romeo La and an improved bid is imminent – Daily Telegraph

Manchester United could hijack Liverpool’s move for £50m-rated midfielder Romeo La, according to reports – The Sun

Liverpool is close to signing 16-year-old Leicester player Trey Nyoni, with the midfielder highly rated following a string of impressive performances at the age-group level – Daily Mirror

Manchester City are reportedly set to receive competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United as they bid to sign RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol – Daily Mail.

Jose Cifuentes arrived in Glasgow ahead of a £1.2m move to Rangers.

Rangers are closing in on a ninth summer signing as Jose Cifuentes arrives in Glasgow; Ecuadorian agreed to a pre-contract to join this winter after his deal at Los Angeles FC ends; Gers kick off Scottish Premiership season at Kilmarnock on Saturday live on Sky Sports

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a four-year deal, subject to medical and relevant paperwork being finalized.

Ecuador international Cifuentes, who made 19 MLS appearances this season, had already agreed on a pre-contract to move this winter as revealed by boss Michael Beale on Sky Sports .

Meanwhile, Rangers are understood to be open to offers for Glen Kamara, with the midfielder currently training away from the first team.

Fashion Sakala is also the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Scott Wright and Robby McCrorie are also among the players who could yet depart Ibrox this summer.

