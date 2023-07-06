SPORT

Transfer News: Chukwueze To Cost European Giants €35m, Chelsea primary summer target is Caicedo

Chukwueze To Cost European Giants €35m

According to Relevo, European champions, AC Milan are in talks with Villarreal to sign Samuel Chukwueze. A verbal offer has been made of €25m + add ons. The Spanish club want around €35m, and negotiations will continue. The player is open to the move to Serie A.

Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze names Prem hero as price tag is set

Chelsea primary summer target is Caicedo

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is a primary target for Chelsea this summer and they are expected to formalise their interest soon. One source has told Sky Sports initial approaches have been made to Brighton and it’s thought Chelsea are getting encouragement the player wants to join.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem if a deal can be struck between the clubs. Chelsea’s interest in Caicedo is long standing – they made enquiries in January.

Moises Caicedo - Welcome to Chelsea - 2023/24 - YouTube

Willian close to signing new Fulham contract

Fulham are close to a breakthrough in their contract talks with Willian, according to The Athletic. It is claimed their first offer proposed terms that were similar to the Brazilian’s deal last season – a salary in excess of £50,000 per week. But they have now improved on that offer, with a salary closer to £100,000 per week.

The length of the contract is reportedly still to be determined but retaining the 34-year-old is a key priority for head coach Marco Silva.

Milan in talks with Atletico over Morata deal

AC Milan are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of striker Alvaro Morata. Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq – managed by Steven Gerrard – are also interested. One source has told Sky Sports there has been contact with his representatives over a big money offer.

Man City complete British record signing of Roord

 Jill Roord has completed her move from Wolfsburg to Manchester City. The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the club – who finished fourth in the WSL in 2022/23. The fee paid by City to Wolfsburg is officially a club record.

Sources in Germany tell Sky Sports the fee is in excess of £300,000, which makes the deal a new British record.

Roord started her career at Twente and played for Bayern Munich and Arsenal before helping Wolfsburg to the Champions League final. A Women’s European Championships winner with the Netherlands in 2017, Roord also boasts four Eredivisie titles amongst many other accolades in her career to date.

