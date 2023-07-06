Transfer News: Chukwueze To Cost European Champions €35m, Real Madrid Ready To Sign €200m Mbappe

Chukwueze To Cost European Champions €35m

According to Relevo, European champions, AC Milan are in talks with Villarreal to sign Samuel Chukwueze. A verbal offer has been made of €25m + add ons. The Spanish club want around €35m, and negotiations will continue. The player is open to the move to Serie A.

Real Madrid Ready To Sign €200m Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to pay €200M to PSG for Kylian Mbappé this summer. Florentino Perez and Kylian Mbappé have already got an agreement in place for his arrival to Real Madrid in 2024. However, the position of PSG make his transfer more and more realistic THIS summer.

AC Milan and others In Contention To Sign Balogun

According to MailSport, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has interest from AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig. However, no club has yet made an offer anywhere near the club’s £50m valuation.

Chelsea to complete £4 signing of Ishe

Chelsea are set to complete the £4m signing of Everton’s 17 year old star Ishe Samuels-Smith. The highly-rated defender has agreed a three-year contract with the club.

Arda Güler set for Real Madrid move

According to Fabrizio Romano, a Deal’s almost completed between Real Madrid and Fenerbahçe for the signing of Arda Güler. The signing of documents are being checked for 2005 gem. €20m fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the ‘package’ plus taxes. A Medical being scheduled.

