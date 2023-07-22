Transfer News: Christopher Vivell leaves Chelsea; Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

Chelsea technical director leaves

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell has left the club after less than a year, Nathan Gissing reports. The 36-year-old only joined the Stamford Bridge team in December.

SOURCE: Nathan Gissing

Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French international striker Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United have now held talks with the striker’s representatives and the German club. Apparently, the German outfit are holding out for a fee of around £80 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to shell out that kind of money for the 24-year-old.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Nicholas Bilokapic: Peterborough United sign Huddersfield Town keeper

Peterborough United have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old Australian, who has agreed a three-year deal, made eight appearances for The Terriers, seven of them last season. He also had an earlier loan spell at Hartlepool United, playing twice for the Teesside club in 2021-22.

SOURCE: BBC

