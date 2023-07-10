Transfer News: Christian Closing In On AC Milan Move, Thiago Spoken With Dybala Over Chelsea Move

Pulisic closing in on AC Milan move’

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo medical tests and sign in as new AC Milan player on permanent deal from Chelsea.

Documents already in place between clubs, Pulisic will sign contract valid until June 2027.

Silva spoken with Dybala over Chelsea move

Thiago Silva has admitted that he has spoken to Dybala about a move to Chelsea after approving a move for the forward (Daily Mirror).

Hojlund’s Man Utd hint

It appears that Atalanta have dropped a major hint over the future of Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund, reports Daniel Orme.

The Dane has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford as the potential big-name forward that Erik ten Hag is looking for.

According to L’Equipe, the Italian side are already planning for life without the former Sturm Graz forward.

It is suggested they are closing in on a deal for Almeria’s El Bilal Toure.

The Red Devils could also provide them with Hojlund’s natural successor, with the suspended Mason Greenwood being considered by the Atalanta hierarchy ahead of next season.

Timber spotted after Arsenal medical

Jurrien Timber made the effort to travel back to the Netherlands to say goodbye to his Ajax colleagues on Saturday after completing his Arsenal medical.

The young Netherlands international was seen on the sidelines watching as the Dutch giants drew 2-2 with FC Den Bosch in their first friendly of the pre-season.

His appearance came after he was in London on Friday to complete a medical ahead of his switch to the Gunners.

Timber’s move is expected to be announced before Declan Rice’s mega-money switch sometime this week.

Real Madrid to go after Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024

According to Austrian outlet Laola1, Real Madrid want to replace Carlo Ancelotti with former player and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

Ancelotti has been confirmed to take over the reins of the Brazilian national team at the end of the 2023-24 season, which will leave the Real Madrid head coach role vacant.

Khalid311 (

)