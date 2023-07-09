Transfer News: Cherki wants to join Chelsea, Lukaku willing to take pay cut to move back to Inter

Cherki wants to join Chelsea

Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki reportedly wants to join Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are interested in signing Rayan Cherki from Lyon in the summer transfer window. The report has claimed that Chelsea have already held talks in regard to bringing the playmaker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 19-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, himself wants to move Chelsea and join his former Lyon teammate Malo Gusto at the former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners, according to the report.

The France Under-21 international made 21 starts and 13 substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon last season. Cherki scored four goals and gave six assists in those matches.

Lukaku willing to take pay cut to move back to Inter

Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to secure a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea. Lukaku would take a hit of close to £1m a year such is his desire to remain in Italy, where he spent last season on loan at Inter.

Inter are hoping to put together an offer worth £35m. It’s thought they need money from potential sales to fund a move and remain in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of keeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea have not received a satisfactory solution from Inter and talks are ongoing to find an agreement. Lukaku has had interest from Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal and Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over a deal.

On Friday Mauricio Pochettino said he would like to meet Lukaku for talks in London if he is still a Chelsea player by then.

Lazio chief: I don’t want to sell Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he does not want to sell midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer – but will not stand in his way if he wants to leave. Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and has one year left on his Lazio contract.

“I don’t want to sell him,” Lotito told Gazetta dello Sport. “On the contrary I’m trying to extend his contract. “But a contract has to be something that all parties agree upon.

“Lazio certainly don’t need to sell to buy. If we do happen to lose a player, it won’t be because we have to make money. Technical choices, personal decisions, relationships matter. If a player wants to leave, I won’t stand in their way.”

