Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season
Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m
Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic. The Lyon playmaker will cost the Blues around €40m
Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season
Tottenham are interested in signing Conor Gallagher as they look to replace Pierre-Emile Højbjerg but Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the Englishman and Chelsea could ask for £50m.
PSG In search of Donnarumma backup
PSG are looking for a back-up goalkeeper for Gianluigi Donnarumma and are considering a move for Hugo Lloris. Keylor Navas is back at the club, but he is expected to be sold permanently.
Mitrović becomes Al-Hilal’s target
Aleksandar Mitrović is now the top target for Al-Hilal as a striker. Al-Hilal’s representatives told new signing Milinković-Savić that they will try their very best to convince Mitrović to join him.
Harrison Parker set to join City
Harrison Parker is set to leave Manchester United and join Manchester City. Manchester United had offered Parker their highest youth contract but the defender is moving across to City on a long-term deal.
