SPORT

Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 378 1 minute read

Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m

Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic. The Lyon playmaker will cost the Blues around €40m

Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

Tottenham are interested in signing Conor Gallagher as they look to replace Pierre-Emile Højbjerg but Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the Englishman and Chelsea could ask for £50m.

PSG In search of Donnarumma backup 

PSG are looking for a back-up goalkeeper for Gianluigi Donnarumma and are considering a move for Hugo Lloris. Keylor Navas is back at the club, but he is expected to be sold permanently.

Mitrović becomes Al-Hilal’s target 

Aleksandar Mitrović is now the top target for Al-Hilal as a striker. Al-Hilal’s representatives told new signing Milinković-Savić that they will try their very best to convince Mitrović to join him. 

Harrison Parker set to join City

Harrison Parker is set to leave Manchester United and join Manchester City. Manchester United had offered Parker their highest youth contract but the defender is moving across to City on a long-term deal.

bluesmoke (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 378 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea Declines Signing Willian, Parker Set To Join Man City

15 mins ago

Transfer News: FIFA Ban Al-Nassr For Failing To Pay Musa Add-ons To Leicester; Joao Felix Open To Benfica Return

27 mins ago

MUN 0 – 0 LEE: Mistakes By Ten Hag That Made Man United Draw In the 1st Half To Leeds United

38 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Tells 3 Players To Stay Away From Training Till Monday, PSG Signs Ndour

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button