Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m

Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic. The Lyon playmaker will cost the Blues around €40m

Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

Tottenham are interested in signing Conor Gallagher as they look to replace Pierre-Emile Højbjerg but Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the Englishman and Chelsea could ask for £50m.

PSG In search of Donnarumma backup

PSG are looking for a back-up goalkeeper for Gianluigi Donnarumma and are considering a move for Hugo Lloris. Keylor Navas is back at the club, but he is expected to be sold permanently.

Mitrović becomes Al-Hilal’s target

Aleksandar Mitrović is now the top target for Al-Hilal as a striker. Al-Hilal’s representatives told new signing Milinković-Savić that they will try their very best to convince Mitrović to join him.

Harrison Parker set to join City

Harrison Parker is set to leave Manchester United and join Manchester City. Manchester United had offered Parker their highest youth contract but the defender is moving across to City on a long-term deal.

