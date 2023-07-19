Transfer News: Chelsea’s Gallagher On West Ham Radar, Barcelona Reignite Interest In Bernardo Silva

Chelsea’s Gallagher On West Ham Radar

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Reports states that the Blues value the England international for a fee in excess of £40million.

West Ham are keen on signing the top player as they are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

Barcelona Reignite Interest In Bernardo Silva

According to report from Daily Mail, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reignited their interest in Manchester City star player Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have long been linked with the Manchester City forward. They may likely compete with Saudi side Al Hilal who are also interested in the top Portuguese player.

Newcastle Close To Agreeing Deal For Harvey Barnes

According to Daily Mail, Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal for Leicester City star player Harvey Barnes.

Reports states that Barnes is valued at a price of around £35-40million.

