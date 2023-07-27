SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea’s €93m Bid For Caicedo Rejected, Man United Schedules Talks For Højlund

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Chelsea’s €93m Bid For Caicedo Rejected

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Brighton star player Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano stats that Chelsea new proposal was £80m (€93m in Euros) which was immediately rejected by the Premier league side.

Reports states that negotiations remain ongoing but there is no agreement at this stage.

Man United Schedules Talks For Højlund

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have scheduled new round of talks with Serie A side Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that Manchester United remain favourites for the top striker after a 5 year deal was agreed by both parties.

AC Milan Signs Chukwueze

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan has completed an official deal with Villarreal for the signing of Nigeria top player Chukwueze. The transfer fee cost €20m plus €8m add ons.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

4 mins ago

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

17 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

27 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button