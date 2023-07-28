Transfer News: Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected, Newcastle return for Zaniolo

Chelsea’s $113m bid for Caicedo rejected

Brighton have turned down another bid from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The offer, said to be arround £80m ($113m), was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls, who want closer to £100m for the Ecuadorian.

Newcastle return for Zaniolo

Newcastle are back in the race for Italian winger Nicolo Zaniolo, after previously been linked before he left Roma for Galatasaray. Now as Wilfried Zaha’s new team-mate, he has impressed in Turkey but TuttoMercatoWeb believe that Bewcastle and teams in Serie A have set their sights on the 24-year-old. The Turkish side have no intention of selling their star man just a few months after signing him for £12million, but the Magpies have retained their interest.

Manchester United are still in the chase for Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are reportedly still in the race to sign Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos, this summer. The Peoples Person have previously reported that the Red Devils approached Benfica to seek the transfer of the 22-year-old, with an offer that would have seen Alex Telles given in return – as a makeweight. Both Benfica and Telles rejected this arrangement and Telles subsequently moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. As O Jogo reports, United are still looking to pry Ramos away to Old Trafford. They’ll be facing some financial complications, however.

