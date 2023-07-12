SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Working On Caicedo’s Deal, Man United And Everton Negotiating For Elanga

Chelsea Working On Caicedo’s Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Moisés Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton as both clubs are working on the deal. Brighton and Chelsea are reportedly discussing amount of fixed fee for the defensive midfielder as £70m is not enough.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal will see the inclusion of add-ons. Both sides would continue negotiations as they look to find a solution as soon as possible.

Man United And Everton Negotiating For Elanga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are currently in negotiations with Everton over a potential transfer move of Elanga. Reports states that negotiations are taking place between the 2 clubs as Everton are currently the favorites to sign the star player.

Man United And Inter To Speak Tomorrow

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thursday is the crucial day to make André Onana deal happen as United are keen on securing his signature. Man United and Inter will speak tomorrow as they would be looking to close the deal for the top goalkeeper

