Transfer News: Chelsea working on British record £115m Caicedo deal, Kane signs Bayern contract

Chelsea working on British record £115m Caicedo deal

Sky Sports understands Chelsea are now actively working on a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the coming hours. It’s understood the fee could be worth a British record £115m.

Caicedo has made it clear he wants to move to Chelsea after rejecting the chance to go to Liverpool.

Kane signs Bayern contract

Harry Kane has signed his Bayern Munich contract after completing a medical with the Bundesliga champions. All parties are hopeful he will feature for Bayern against RB Leipzig later today, Sky Sports.

Gnonto refusing to play for Leeds | Club refusing to sell

Willy Gnonto, who has been linked with a move to Everton, is refusing to play for Leeds after the club informed the winger he would not be sold.

Leeds have released a statement to say: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

Klopp: Thiago will help us this season

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Thiago Alcantara will be staying at Liverpool for the forthcoming season. The Spaniard has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, a destination where former Reds midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have already moved to.

“He’s now training, he came in and asked about his role and we spoke,” Klopp said of Thiago.

“[He’s a] super experienced player, he stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal, he is going to be very helpful for us.”

