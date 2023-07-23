Transfer News: Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde, PSG expecting Chelsea Mbappe bid

Chelsea willing to pay €130m for Valverde

Chelsea have entered the race for talented Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde. Valverde has been a long-running target of Manchester United, who tried to bring the Uruguayan midfielder to Old Trafford last summer and this. It is well known that Erik ten Hag is looking to add an additional midfielder to the United ranks, with the likes of Xavi Simons, Sofyan Amrabat, and Moises Caciedo – another Chelsea target – having been considered alongside Valverde. As the Peoples Person have previously reported, United were prepared to spend €80m to acquire Valverde, a figure that has been considered inadequate by Real. Now, according to Fichajes, free-spending Chelsea appear to have entered the race and are willing to offer a staggering €130m.

PSG expecting Chelsea Mbappe bid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly expecting to open negotiations with interested clubs over Kylian Mbappe next week after putting the forward ‘up for sale’. Saudi Arabian outfits are among those expected to table offers, with Real Madrid also monitoring the situation closely. According to The Times, PSG also expect Chelsea to arrive with an offer after recent inquiries on Mbappe’s availability after he declared that he would not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit. The French outfit will demand a transfer fee of at least £87million for the 24-year-old, who is set to become a free agent at the end of next season.

Keshi Anderson: Birmingham City sign former Blackpool forward on one-year contract

Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Birmingham City. The forward left Blackpool at the end of his contract last month and has been on trial at St Andrew’s in recent weeks. The 28-year-old Crystal Palace product was allowed to leave the Seasiders with the club unable to offer him a deal. Anderson has featured for Birmingham in preseason friendlies against Solihull Moors, Cartagena and Northampton, registering two assists.

