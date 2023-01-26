Transfer News: Chelsea Want Onana This Janaury, Everton plot shock £25m move for Ziyech

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Want Onana This Janaury

Chelsea will try to secure a transfer for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after missing out on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, reports The Times. Onana missed training earlier this week and is said to be unhappy with his situation at Goodison Park, where Everton are struggling to avoid relegation.

Everton plot shock £25m move for Ziyech

There is “a lot of interest” in Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, reports Sky Sports, and Everton are willing to pay up to £25 million ($31m) to land him this month. Roma are also said to be in the hunt, though they’re wary of the Morocco star’s wages. The Toffees have yet to make an official bid for Ziyech despite their interest as the window enters its final week.

Maguire joins Dundee on loan

Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old has played 14 times this term but has not started a game for almost four months. Maguire’s move comes ahead of the expected signing of Japanese midfielder Riku Danzaki, who has been on loan at Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

