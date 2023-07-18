Transfer News: Chelsea want €6m for Aubameyang, Chelsea ready to submit £70m bid for Caicedo

Chelsea want €6m for Aubameyang

Chelsea are demanding just €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with French Ligue 1 side Marseille close to signing the former Arsenal striker. The Blues have communicated to Aubameyang’s suitors Marseille that they are unwilling to let him depart on a free transfer this summer. Both the club and the player are keen on parting ways, with the 34-year-old already being offered to Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached on a three-year contract between the striker and Marseille. However, Chelsea are seeking a fee of €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) from the Ligue 1 side.

Chelsea ready to submit £70m bid for Caicedo

The Evening Standard claim that Chelsea are set to submit a fresh £70m bid for Moises Caicedo this week. That would still fall considerably below Brighton’s £100m transfer valuation and that is unlikely to help Chelsea’s cause as they continue to play the long game over their top midfield target.

The Blues are clear frontrunners for Caicedo and there is confidence he will be joining the club this summer but Chelsea must up their bid before they get this one over the line.

Kozlowski returns to Vitesse

Brighton midfielder Kacper Kozlowski has rejoined Vitesse on a season-long loan. The Poland international spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side, making 30 appearances in all competitions as they finished 10th in the league.

Technical director David Weir said: “Kacper enjoyed a good season with Vitesse last season and it makes sense for him to continue his time there.

“This time around he knows the club, the staff and players, so there’s that familiarity that can hopefully help him hit the ground running.

“Gordon Greer and our loans team will monitor his progress closely and we wish him the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

EFL approves Leeds takeover by 49ers Enterprises

Leeds United are now owned by 49ers Enterprises after the English Football League formally approved their £170m takeover of the Championship club. The investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in Leeds in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021. They now have full control after announcing the purchase of Andrea Radrizzani’s share.

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club,” said new chairman Paraag Marathe.

“This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work. We are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.”

Leeds also confirmed that existing chief executive Angus Kinnear will remain in his current position while entrepreneur Rudy Cline-Thomas, founder and managing partner of venture capital firm Mastry, will join the board as co-owner and vice chairman.

