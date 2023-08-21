Transfer News: Chelsea want Balogun for £30m; Man City agree €60m deal for Doku

Chelsea want Balogun for £30m

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Folarin Balogun but they have told the Gunners that they will not go higher than £30m for the 22-year-old forward. Arsenal are holding out for huge sum worth around £50m for the USMNT star

Source: @Transferdotcom

Man City agree €60m deal for Doku

Manchester City have reached verbal agreement with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku for a deal worth €60m in total package. Doku has agreed personal terms with City on a long-term de and medical tests being scheduled later this week.

Source: FabrizioRomano

Brighton agree €30m deal to sign Baleba

Brighton have reached agreement with Ligue 1 side, Lille to sign Carlos Baleba and the Seagulls ate set to pay around €30m with add-ons included. Baleba has been given permission to travel to UK & undergo medical this week.

@Santi_J_FM

AS Roma close in on Zapata deal

AS Roma are close to completing Duván Zapata deal from Atalanta. Permanent move is being finalised and talks are now at final stages. AS Roma plan would be to sign Marcos Leonardo for January and Duván now.

Source: FabrizioRomano

