Transfer News: Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse, Fofana To Join Al Nassr

Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

Chelsea have been hoping to send Romelu Lukaku away as part of a swap deal with Juventus. That’s according to Corriere della Sera, who report on Dusan Vlahovic being the Blues’ top target to upgrade their attack. However, Lukaku is intent on returning to Inter and a move to Turin would be seen as a big betrayal by the Nerazzurri fans. And Inter’s sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United should give them the funds to complete that deal.

Fofana To Join Al Nassr.

The transfer of Seko Fofana to Al-Nassr is being finalised.

The Saudi club is experiencing administrative issues, which is currently delaying the deal.

Palace, Fulham circle Saints striker Adams

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both enquired about Southampton striker Che Adams. The 27-year-old scored five Premier League goals last season and has entered the final year of his current Southampton deal.

Adams is being looked at by a number of top-flight sides, some sources suggesting as many as six have made an enquiry about his availability. Adams is keen on the move ahead of the Euro 2024 and Southampton accept they may lose a key player, but only for the price they are comfortable with.

Southampton’s stance throughout this summer is to only sell players they are happy with letting go, at their valuation. Adams joined Southampton in July 2019 for £15 million from Birmingham City.

