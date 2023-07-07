Transfer News: Chelsea Unwilling To Pay £100m Fee for Caicedo, Madrid & Mbappe agree 5-year deal worth €50m

Chelsea Unwilling To Pay £100m Fee for Caicedo

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea are not willing to meet Brighton’s £100 million valuation for midfielder Moises Caicedo. While the Blues are set to open discussions with Celta Vigo regarding a potential deal for Gabriel Viega, this recent development casts doubt on any move for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Madrid & Mbappe agree 5-year deal worth €50m

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth an incredible €50 million per year, Cadena SER reports.

The striker could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the month and Madrid are ready to welcome him to the Spanish capital.

Kane to hold Ange talks after being offered lucrative new Spurs deal

Harry Kane will have talks with Ange Postecoglou next week after being offered a lucrative new contract by Tottenham, according to The Times. Spurs have reportedly offered Kane a new deal that would be a significant increase on his present terms of £200,000 a week, which can rise to £300,000 depending on bonuses.

It is claimed there was no immediate answer either way from the 29-year-old because he is in no rush to sign a new deal and wants to keep his options open.

The England captain, who has one year left on his Spurs deal, will reportedly meet the club’s new head coach Postecoglou for the first time and discuss his future with the Australian and chairman Daniel Levy.

Inter swoop for Frattesi from Sassuolo

Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. Frattesi has signed on loan for a fee of around £5.5m with an obligation to buy for £23m plus a further £4.5m in bonuses. The 23-year-old made his Italy debut last year and has gone on to win six caps, one of those coming as a substitute against England in the UEFA Nations League. His arrival at Inter follows the departure of Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Willian close to signing new Fulham contract

Fulham are close to a breakthrough in their contract talks with Willian, according to The Athletic. It is claimed their first offer proposed terms that were similar to the Brazilian’s deal last season – a salary in excess of £50,000 per week. But they have now improved on that offer, with a salary closer to £100,000 per week.

The length of the contract is reportedly still to be determined but retaining the 34-year-old is a key priority for head coach Marco Silva.

