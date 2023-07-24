Transfer News: Chelsea told to sign Mbappe, Chelsea told to pay £100m for Caicedo

Chelsea told to sign Mbappe

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin doesn’t think Chelsea are an option for Kylian Mbappe this summer – although he would take the Frenchman in a “heartbeat”.

He told OLBG: “Everyone, including Chelsea, would take Mbappe in a heartbeat. If he is available, Chelsea should go for him. Whether this is realistic though is a whole different thing.

“A lot of modern players of that ilk are looking at the numbers, in terms of goals scored and trophies won. But the problem is Chelsea are not in the Champions League next season. “Mbappe is a great player who I would love at Chelsea, but I doubt they are even an option for him at the moment.”

Chelsea told to pay £100m for Caicedo

According to the Evening Standard, Brighton have slapped a £100million price tag on Moises Caicedo’s head if he is to leave this summer. Chelsea are actively pursuing the player but aren’t keen on forking out nine figures on the 21-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep hold of the Ecuador international but it is understood to have gentleman’s agreement with Caicedo to allow him to leave if a club meet’s their valuation of the player.

Frank: Raya could still leave this summer

Thomas Frank admitted David Raya could still leave Brentford this summer. The Spain international has one year left on his contract and has refused several offers from the Bees for an extension.

The Bees completed a deal to sign Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken for £11m earlier in the window so are covered if a deal to allow Raya to leave is concluded. Brentford have an asking price of £40m for Raya.

Frank said: “Yes, it’s been the talk of the town for the last three months so that could happen.”

Lazio in advanced talks to sign Hudson-Odoi

Lazio are interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi, a 22-year-old Chelsea winger, ahead of next season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Lazio are the frontrunners in the hunt to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Italian powerhouses are looking to improve their assault and have their sights set on the 22-year-old England international.

Telles completes Al-Nassr move

Alex Telles has left Manchester United and joined Al-Nassr. The 30-year-old full-back has joined the Saudi Premier League outfit following 50 first-team appearances for the Reds.

Telles signed for United from Porto in October 2020 and spent last season on at Sevilla. He joins up with former Man United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

