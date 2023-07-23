Transfer News: Chelsea told to sign Mbappe, Arsenal and Chelsea join hunt for United target

Chelsea told to sign Mbappe

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin doesn’t think Chelsea are an option for Kylian Mbappe this summer – although he would take the Frenchman in a “heartbeat”. He told OLBG: “Everyone, including Chelsea, would take Mbappe in a heartbeat. If he is available, Chelsea should go for him. Whether this is realistic though is a whole different thing. “A lot of modern players of that ilk are looking at the numbers, in terms of goals scored and trophies won. But the problem is Chelsea are not in the Champions League next season. “Mbappe is a great player who I would love at Chelsea, but I doubt they are even an option for him at the moment.”

Arsenal and Chelsea join hunt for United target

According to The Sun, both the Gunners and Mauricio Pochettino’s new club are weighing up a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Disasi has reportedly been on the radar of United this summer as an option to provide strength to their defence. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on an exit from the Ligue 1 club so as to further his career.

Man Utd prepare official offer for Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an official offer for Rasmus Hojlund after a verbal proposal was deemed too low by Atalanta. According to AlfredoPedula.com, Ten Hag is prioritising bringing in a new No 9 before making an approach for defensive midfield target Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina. Atalanta want at least £60m for the player and are also expected to receive an offer from PSG in the coming days for the player.

