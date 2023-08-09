Transfer News: Chelsea to step up bid for Vlahovic, Wolves sack Lopetegui ahead of Man Utd clash

Chelsea to step up bid for Vlahovic

Chelsea are considering making a new offer for Dusan Vlahovic as Christopher Nkunku’s knee injury will keep him out for months. Nkunku, who only joined the Blues this summer, was ruled out an “extended period” after he picked up a knee injury in their pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund last week.

According to sources at ESPN, that blow has triggered conversations at Stamford Bridge about signing another forward to cover Nkunku’s absence. There is definitely a deal to be made should Chelsea want it.

Romelu Lukaku is still on their books and could be used as a bargaining chip in any subsequent transfer. The Belgian seemingly wants to stay in Italy and using the striker to secure a younger forward would benefit Chelsea massively. The Blues have Nicolas Jackson at their disposal and he’ll likely fill the void for the time being until Mauricio Pochettino and his advisors make their decision.

Wolves sack Lopetegui ahead of Man Utd clash

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves just days before the start of the Premier League season. The Molineux club will face Manchester United in their first game this season. The Spaniard had been in charge of the Molineux club for nine months and kept the club in the Premier League.

A statement from Wolves read: “The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties.”

Sky Sports understands Gary O’Neil is under consideration for the vacancy.

Sakala leaves Rangers for Al-Fayha

Rangers have announced that winger Fashion Sakala Jnr has joined Al-Fayha for an undisclosed fee.

Gers boss Michael Beale said: “Fashion Sakala was a hugely popular person in our squad and played an important role in the team from the moment I arrived as manager.

“On the pitch, he scored and assisted a number of goals, whilst off the pitch his infectious personality and natural enthusiasm made him an outstanding teammate.

“He departs the club for a very good opportunity in Saudi Arabia and everyone at Rangers wishes Fashion and his family every success in the future. He leaves Rangers with a lot of friends and a big good luck from all the staff and players. He will always be welcome back at Ibrox in the future.”

Nuno Tavares attracting interest from several Bundesliga clubs

As per O Jogo, Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares is attracting a lot of attention from Germany with both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg monitoring his situation. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Marseille, scoring six goals in 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

However, despite that, he’s surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal are looking to move him on. But while no official offer has hit their table, O Jogo has reported that the Gunners are looking for a fee in the region of €15m for the full-back.

